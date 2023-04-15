Police: Two shot at Lackawanna apartment, expected to be OK

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were shot after a dispute at a Lackawanna apartment early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at 100 King St. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit, along with the Crime Scene Unit have responded and are conducting an investigation.

The preliminary investigation has revealed a dispute occurred at the apartment community when an unknown suspect shot both victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or they can remain anonymous and submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.