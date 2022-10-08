Police looking for information after woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Northwest Jacksonville

The vehicle did not stay at the scene and police say a woman died as a result of her injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for information after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Northwest Jacksonville Wednesday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., a woman was walking across New Kings Road in the 7800 block when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene and police say the woman died as a result of her injuries.

As of right now, JSO says they are looking for anyone who may have seen something.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.