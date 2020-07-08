Police to escort JSO Lt. Chris Cunningham to funeral home Friday

The escort will begin at 1 p.m. at the Medical Examiner's Office, 2100 N. Jefferson St., to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home in the 500 block of Park Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking its officers and the city's first responders to line the streets Friday afternoon as they escort the late Lt. Chris Cunningham to the funeral home.

Cunningham, 48, died on Wednesday due to COVID-19, JSO said. He served more than 20 years on the police force and was the commanding officer of the Crime Scene Unit, Latent Prints and the Photo Lab, police said in a release.

The escort will begin at 1 p.m. and it will start at the Medical Examiner's Office, 2100 N. Jefferson St., and end at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home in the 500 block of Park Street.

The route:

From the Medical Examiner's Office, south on Jefferson Street from 8th Street up to, and over, the viaduct leading to Riverside Avenue.

Continue along Riverside Avenue, turn right onto Edison Avenue and head toward the funeral home on Park Street.