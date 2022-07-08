Police: Teen hands officer a 'roach' during traffic stop in Jacksonville Beach

Police say the teen told the officer he had a medical marijuana card, but it wasn’t printed yet. He then reportedly handed the officer a marijuana “roach”.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old was given a citation and ticketed in relation to drugs and contraband that were found as a result of a traffic stop, says the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Police say Officer O’Connell initially conducted a traffic stop on a driver who ran a stop sign. The officer reported they "could clearly smell the odor of marijuana" coming from inside the vehicle.

Police say the teen told the officer he had a medical marijuana card, but it “wasn’t printed yet.” The officer said he could not provide any documentation pertaining to his enrollment in the program.

The teen then reportedly handed the officer a marijuana “roach”.

A roach is the remains of a joint, blunt or roll up cigarette after it has been smoked.

After a search of the car, police say the following illegal drugs and contraband were found

Bag of Marijuana (less than 20 grams)

19 boxes of THC Vape cartridges

25 boxes of Vape bars with cannabis oil

2 bags of THC Jeeter Juice

1 jar of THC bars

2 THC Vape pens

5 Vape pens in boxes

Misc Vape pens and tobacco cigars with lighter

JBPD says the items did not have any labels linking them to a Medical Marijuana cardholder. The juvenile was also in violation of the law by actively smoking marijuana in the vehicle, police say.

The juvenile reportedly said he was taking the items to “his people” who own a “smoke shop.”

The juvenile’s parent was notified, and the juvenile was issued a Juvenile Civil Citation for the drugs.

He was also issued tickets for driving on a “business purposes only” restricted driver's license and illegal window tint.