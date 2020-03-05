A 15-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head after a gun discharged in a Cedar Hills Apartment Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 12:57 a.m., they responded to the Westgate Apartments locate at 5202 La Ventura Dr. E. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

At the apartment, police found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, police said. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department quickly provided medical care to save the boy's life before transporting him to a local hospital for treatment.

Initial police investigations show that the boy was handling the firearm when it discharged and the shooting appears to be accidental in nature, according to police.

Another child was in the room at the time of the shooting who witnessed the incident. Police said other residents were in the apartment at the time of the shooting but did not witness the actual incident.

At this time, the incident is still being investigated.