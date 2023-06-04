JSO: Shooting of young child in Northwest Jacksonville caused by 'negligence' of caregivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child is expected to be OK after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Around 2 p.m., a young boy was taken to a hospital from the 7900 block of Siskin Avenue with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police say it appears the child's injuries were caused by negligence of people caring for him, and that this was not a random or targeted act.
No additional information was released by police.