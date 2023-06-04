x
JSO: Shooting of young child in Northwest Jacksonville caused by 'negligence' of caregivers

Police say the incident happened in the 7900 block of Siskin Avenue. The child is expected to be OK.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child is expected to be OK after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 2 p.m., a young boy was taken to a hospital from the 7900 block of Siskin Avenue with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say it appears the child's injuries were caused by negligence of people caring for him, and that this was not a random or targeted act.

No additional information was released by police.

