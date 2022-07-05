Police: Shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside just after midnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At approximately 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Jessie Street near Philip Randolph Park, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
One woman had been shot, and she was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, JSO said.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500, CRIME STOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS
or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
No other information is available at this time.
First Coast News will update with any developments.