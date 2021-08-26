x
Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia in St. Augustine

According to an alert, 73-year-old Eddie Kuhn was last seen at 179 Linda Lake Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. He could be inside a garage, the alert said.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Law enforcement officers in St. Johns County are searching for a missing elderly man with dementia, according to an alert sent to neighbors in the area.

According to the alert, 73-year-old Eddie Kuhn was last seen at 179 Linda Lake Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police are asking neighbors to check their garages, as a person reported Kuhn was inside of a garage.

No photo was sent out with the alert. Kuhn is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has any information about Kuhn's location or who sees Kuhn is asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office or dial 911.

