Police searching for teens reported missing from Jacksonville's Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Richard Boyd and 17-year-old Veelique Harris were last seen Tuesday in the Jacksonville Heights area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for two teens reported missing from Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Richard Boyd was last seen Tuesday morning around 11 at a home on the 7600 block of Indian Lakes Drive in the Jacksonville Heights area. He was with 17-year-old Veelique Harris, police say.

JSO says officers were called to the Indian Lakes Drive home, where Richard was reported missing. The person who reported him missing told police he left with Veelique on their bicycles, and neither has been seen since, police say.

"Efforts to locate the boys have been fruitless at this time, and an active search is underway in an effort to ascertain their safety," police say.

Richard is described as a 13-year-old Black male with brown eyes and black hair, around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or brown shirt and khaki pants.

Veelique is described as a 17-year-old Black male with brown eyes and black hair, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing.