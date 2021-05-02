Jacksonville police searching for robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a suspect they believe is connected to a recent robbery to a business.
JSO said the suspect entered a local business, indicated that he had a gun and demanded money. The employee complied, and then the suspect left the business.
The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 55 years old, approximately 5’11” and 185 pounds.
He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a white “Callaway Golf” hat, police said.
Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.