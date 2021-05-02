x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Jacksonville police searching for robbery suspect

JSO said the suspect entered a local business, indicated that he had a gun and demanded money.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a suspect they believe is connected to a recent robbery to a business.

JSO said the suspect entered a local business, indicated that he had a gun and demanded money. The employee complied, and then the suspect left the business.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 55 years old, approximately 5’11” and 185 pounds.  

He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a white “Callaway Golf” hat, police said.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.