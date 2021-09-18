Police searching for suspect accused of attacking woman in St. Augustine

The suspect described as a bald man was last seen running north towards Anastasia Blvd. wearing dark-colored shorts and no shirt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is asking for help in searching for a man accused of attacking a woman while she was walking alone.

Officers were dispatched to a battery in the area of Dolphin Drive on Sept. 18.

The victim told police that a man charged at her while she was walking northbound on Dolphin Drive. The victim stated the suspect pushed her to the ground and put his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.

Police said she continued screaming and hitting the suspect until a witness came to help her and the suspect ran off.

The suspect described as a bald man was last seen running north towards Anastasia Blvd. wearing dark-colored shorts and no shirt. He possibly had tattoos on his upper arms and shoulder area.

If you have any information or video surveillance regarding this incident please contact Det. Drouin at 904-788-4850 or cdrouin@staugpd.com.