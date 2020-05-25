Police searching for missing teen from Lake City

The Lake City Police Department said 15-year-old Jaedyn Washington was last seen Sunday night around 10:40 p.m. leaving his home on NW Jefferson Street.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police are asking for the community's help finding a missing teen from Lake City.

The Lake City Police Department said 15-year-old Jaedyn Washington was last seen Sunday night around 10:40 p.m. leaving his home on NW Jefferson Street. He may have been wearing gray athletic shorts, police said.

Police do not know what direction he was traveling in, but he left in a black older model Dodge Charger. He could possibly be in the area of Windsong Apartments or Brandywine Apartments in Lake City, police said.