Police are searching for 69-year-old Husam Husayni who dropped his wife off at work on Monday and has not been seen since.

He was last seen driving a red 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van with the Florida tag JDCU76. He dropped his wife off on Monday in the 4800 block of Town Center Parkway. Police say that efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

