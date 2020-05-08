Police searching for missing man from Lake Forest area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Sanchez Hughes was last seen Aug. 2 around 11 p.m., and are trying to find him to make sure he's safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are asking for the community's help to find a man reported missing in the Lake Forest area of Jacksonville.

Thirty-year-old Sanchez Hughes was last seen on Sunday night around 11 p.m. He was reported missing from the 1200 block of Ribault River Drive, police said.

Because of the circumstances surrounding Hughes' disappearance, police said they are trying to find him to make sure he is safe.

Hughes is described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black tank top and sweatpants, with black Nike shoes with blue soles and a black Nike hat.