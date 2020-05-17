Police searching for missing Lake City 15-year-old

Dylan Williams was last seen around 11 p.m. at 285 NE Eva Court in Lake City, Florida. He was wearing black shorts, a black shirt and a black doo-rag, police said.

The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help Sunday to locate a missing 15-year-old who was last seen leaving his grandmother's house.

Dylan Williams was last seen around 11 p.m. at 285 NE Eva Court in Lake City, Florida. He was wearing black shorts, a black shirt and a black doo-rag, according to police. He was also carrying a dark-colored bag.

Williams is 5 feet 2 inches and 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. At this time, police are not sure which direction he was traveling in or where he was going.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact the police at (386)-752-4343 or cal 911.