BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen approximately four weeks ago in Glynn County.

If you have seen Dwaine Lamar Holland or know his whereabouts please contact the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559.

You may also call the non-emergency number 912-554-3645. When calling please reference missing person report 21BP35135.