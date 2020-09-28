Police searching for missing Fernandina Beach man

Johnal Jones, 77, was last seen walking in the 400 block of South 9th Street at around 9 p.m. Friday, according to police.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department wants the community's help in finding a missing and endangered man who was last seen Friday.

Johnal Jones, 77, was last seen walking in the 400 block of South 9th Street in Fernandina Beach at around 9 p.m., according to police. The police department said Jones may be experiencing conditions consistent with early-onset dementia as well as a medical condition that could pose more danger to his health.

Jones is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair that is balding on the top, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, gray pullover shirt and dark blue jeans, according to police. Jones has a scar on his right cheek and abdomen.