Police searching for missing, endangered 84-year-old Southside man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help finding a man who is missing and considered endangered.

Police say 84-year-old Samuel Walker, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was reported missing from the 4000 block of Sunbeam Road, and police are trying to find him to make sure he is safe.

Walker is thought to be on foot. He uses a walking stick for assistance, police said.

Walker is described as a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and gray and white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt and jeans, with a tan or orange hat, police said.