x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for missing child on Jacksonville's Westside

8-year-old Danika Egler was reported missing by family after leaving home around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen on foot at 8700 block of McGlothlin Street.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in searching for a missing child on the city's Westside.

8-year-old Danika Egler was reported missing by family after leaving the residence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Danika was last seen on foot in the 8700 block of McGlothlin Street, wearing a red hoodie and dark gray shorts.

Danika is 4 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 70 pounds. 

Anyone who has seen or has information that could assist in this search is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out