Police searching for missing child on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in searching for a missing child on the city's Westside.
8-year-old Danika Egler was reported missing by family after leaving the residence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Danika was last seen on foot in the 8700 block of McGlothlin Street, wearing a red hoodie and dark gray shorts.
Danika is 4 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 70 pounds.
Anyone who has seen or has information that could assist in this search is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.