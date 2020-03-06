Police searching for missing 90-year-old man with dementia

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Cecil Lyons was last seen leaving the area of Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital in Riverside Tuesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are asking for your help searching for a missing 90-year-old man with dementia.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Cecil Lyons was last seen leaving the area of Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital at 1 Shircliff Way in Riverside around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say they were informed the victim is diagnosed with dementia.

Police believe Lyons is driving a 2007 white Buick Lucerne with Florida tags 9927XK like the one pictured below.

Lyons is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with stripes, khaki pants and white shoes.

If you have seen Lyons or have any information about where he might be, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.