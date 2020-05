Police have safely located a missing 79-year-old Riverside man Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 8:12 a.m., officers said Bobby Lee Carithers was safely located and thanked the community for their help.

Mr. Carithers was initially reported as missing from the 2000 block of Park Street after he left his home shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to go for a walk, according to police.

