JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who has been experiencing issues with his memory and is diabetic.

Robert Lipe, Sr., 78, was last seen Friday afternoon in the area of South Fletcher Avenue in Fernandina Beach.

He was driving a 2003 red Dodge Ram with the Florida tag HTKG34. The vehicle has black running boards and black rails on the truck bed.