Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man Saturday who may be traveling to the Panama City or Daytona, Florida area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said David Le Roy Sharp was reported missing from the 8200 block of Sutton Place North.

He was reported missing after Sharp told an individual that he was driving to Panama or Daytona around 4:30 a.m.

Police said Sharp has Alzheimer's and has not driven in over a year.

He is believed to be driving a 2011 light blue four-door Toyota Scion with a Florida tag 8004YI.

Sharp has blue eyes and salt and pepper colored hair. He is 260 pounds and is six feet.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

David Le Roy Sharp, 70, maybe driving a vehicle similar to the pictured car with a Florida tag 8004YI.

