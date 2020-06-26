Police searching for missing 67-year-old man in Nocatee

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says David Berlin was last seen around 2 p.m. in Nocatee in the Timberland Ridge area.

NOCATEE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man reported missing in the Nocatee area of southern Duval and northern St. Johns counties.

JSO was called to the Timberland Ridge area, where 67-year-old David Berlin was reported missing. The person who filed the report told police Berlin left his home around 2 p.m. and has not returned.

Berlin has had recent medical issues, and police are trying to find him to make sure he is safe, JSO says.

Robin Sorenson, a co-founder of Jacksonville-based Firehouse Subs, posted to Facebook he is offering a $10,000 reward for whoever finds Berlin, whom Sorenson says is a Firehouse Subs HQ team member.

Berlin is described as a white man around 6 feet tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and a red or orange baseball cap.