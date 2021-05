Albert Boone was last seen Friday at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Lake City.

LAKE CITY, Fla — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing 63-year-old man.

Police say Albert Boone was last seen Friday at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Lake City.

Boone is described as being 6'3", 185 pounds, with Black hair and brown eyes.

His direction of travel and clothing description is unknown at this time.