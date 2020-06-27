Police searching for missing 2-year-old child possibly with 31-year-old man

My’ionnah Freeman is around 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange and white jumpsuit with white sandals.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-year-old girl Saturday who may possibly be with a 31-year-old man, according to police.

My’ionnah Freeman is around 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange and white jumpsuit with white sandals.

During the late hours of Friday, officers responded to the Southside area for an unrelated incident. During the investigation, it was determined that My'ionnah was missing and was possibly with Jeremy Walker.

Walker is around 5 feet 11 inches and could be wearing dark shorts and a white tank top. Police are attempting to locate the two to ensure that the child is safe.