Glynn County Police searching for missing 15-year-old

If you have any information about Jordan's location, please contact the Glynn County Police at 912-554-3645 or your local police department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Glynn County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Jordan Arison Clinch was reported missing by his family from Brunswick, GA . He was last seen on Monday night, around 8:30 p.m..

Jordan is a Black juvenile, describes as 5'8 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word 'PAID' on it with SpongeBob shorts and Crocs.