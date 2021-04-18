Family searching for missing 15-year-old Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville mother is asking for the public's help in searching for her missing 15-year-old daughter who was last seen early Sunday morning on the Northside.
Shyanna Addison was last seen around 6 a.m. on 45th Street, her mother told First Coast News.
Addison's mother also said that she struggles with mental health issues and doesn't have her glasses or shoes with her.
The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a turquoise/ blue colored shirt with pajama pants.
The family said they have contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.