Police searching for man with dementia reported missing from Southwest Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 76-year-old Charles Edward Sapp was last seen Sunday in a 2004 silver Toyota Corolla with pink decals that spell "Fat Daddy."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man reported as missing and endangered from the Southwest Jacksonville area.

JSO says 76-year-old Charles Edward Sapp was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, when he left from his home in the 6900 block of Old Middleburg Road in a 2004 silver Toyota Corolla with no license plate displayed. As pictured below, the vehicle has pink lettering on the back window that spells "Fat Daddy," police said.

Sapp has been medically diagnosed with dementia, and police are trying to find him to make sure he is safe, JSO says.

Sapp is described as a white man about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with blue eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Sapp or knows where he is should call JSO at 904-630-0500.

