Police searching for man accused of cashing counterfeit stimulus check

JSO received word on Friday that the man cashed a counterfeit Economic Impact check and committed grand theft back in May. The incident happened in the 2900 block of Townsend Boulevard.

JSO wants the community's help in identifying the suspect. If you have any information about this man, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.