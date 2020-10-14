Police searching for 28-year-old missing, endangered woman

The Lake City Police Department says Elizabeth Sietsma was last seen in the company of her boyfriend, known only as "Nick," Tuesday around 7 p.m.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a woman they say is missing and considered to be endangered.

Police say 28-year-old Elizabeth Sietsma was last seen in the area of Walmart by her mother around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sietsma was accompanied by her boyfriend, known only as "Nick," heading east on U.S. Highway 90 toward Publix, police say.

Sietsma is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with a red and black hoodie, skinny jeans and Converse shoes.