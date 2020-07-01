JACKSONVILLE, Fla — San Marco Square draws a lot of visitors and it's just as inviting for thieves.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for two men believed to be responsible for several car burglaries that happened in the area over the weekend.

"You got to learn your lesson one way, the hard way I guess," San Marco resident Adam Varnadore said.

Varnadore had his car broken into years ago. He routinely locks his doors now and was surprised to know burglars have been targeting his neighborhood.

"This day and time, it doesn't really matter," he told First Coast News. "You need to lock your doors."

JSO started a #9PMRoutine social media campaign in 2017 as a reminder to lock car doors and remove any valuables, including guns, at 9 p.m. The department says there was one gun reported stolen from the latest string of burglaries.

"We have to use common sense, I think, in dealing with this kind of problem," resident David Wilson said.

He walks his dog every day in San Marco Square and says drivers run the risk of being a victim if they don't lock their doors. Jacksonville Beach Police are also looking into several recent vehicle break-ins and are working with the sheriff's office to see if any cases are connected.

Wilson simply urges, "I think the smartest thing would be to lock your car and don't leave any valuables in your vehicle. That would be the best advice I can give to anybody."

If you have information about the recent burglaries in the San Marco area, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.