Police search for 2 suspects after shooting outside convenience store on Jacksonville's Northside

The shooting happened early on Friday morning in the parking lot of Sprint Food Store on Harts Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for two people following a shooting outside a convenience store on Jacksonville's Northside. The shooting happened early on Friday morning in the parking lot of Sprint Food Store on Harts Road.

The woman who was shot in her "lower extremities" ran to a home nearby before she was rushed to the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. She is expected to be OK.

Surveillance video captured an argument that moved into the parking lot before escalating into a shooting. Two people, a man and a woman, began shooting at the victim. Bullets also hit the store building, JSO said.

The shooters ran from the scene on foot. Investigators speculate they were likely picked up by someone in a car.

A second man took himself to the hospital around the same time as the shooting. Investigators are working to find out if he is connected to the shooting. His condition is unknown, at this time, police said.

