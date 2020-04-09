Police search for missing 35-year-old homeless woman

Kimberly Smith is described to be white, 5'9'' and 350 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. She's known to frequent Downtown and Northwest areas of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is continuing search for a missing 35-year-old transient woman, JSO announced Friday.

Police are trying to locate Kimberly Smith whose last known location was in the area of 8th Street and Interstate 95 on Aug. 8.

She's described to be homeless, white, 5'9'' and 350 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are trying to locate her to ascertain her safety. Smith is known to frequent the Downtown and Northwest areas of Jacksonville.