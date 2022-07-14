Jacksonville toddler found safe after late night search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update - Raquan Littles has been locate safely, as of 6:15 on Thursday morning.
Jacksonville police are searching for a missing 3-year-old who was last seen in the College Gardens area near McMillan Street and Kings Road on Wednesday afternoon.
The child, Raquan Littles, was put in a 2015 Black Ford Escape to ride with Derrick McIntosh, who is a family friend. Raquan's mother reportedly placed him in the car, police said.
The toddler has not been seen since then.
Raquan was last seen wearing a black shirt with black and red shorts. He has brown eyes and black hair. The child weighs about 50 pounds.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call about the missing child around 10:40 p.m..
If you have any information about Raquan's location, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911 right away.