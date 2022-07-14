Jacksonville toddler found safe after late night search

Raquan Littles was put in a 2015 Black Ford Escape to ride with Derrick McIntosh, who is a family friend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update - Raquan Littles has been locate safely, as of 6:15 on Thursday morning.

Jacksonville police are searching for a missing 3-year-old who was last seen in the College Gardens area near McMillan Street and Kings Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The child, Raquan Littles, was put in a 2015 Black Ford Escape to ride with Derrick McIntosh, who is a family friend. Raquan's mother reportedly placed him in the car, police said.

The toddler has not been seen since then.

Raquan was last seen wearing a black shirt with black and red shorts. He has brown eyes and black hair. The child weighs about 50 pounds.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call about the missing child around 10:40 p.m..