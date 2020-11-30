Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department said 13-year-old Rictoria Imani Lee was last seen Sunday near her apartment complex at 1447 NW Wayne Place.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for the community's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday.

Police said Rictoria Imani Lee was last seen around her apartment complex at 1447 Northwest Wayne Place.

Rictoria is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 208 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, hot pink shorts and flip-flops.

Police said they do not know what direction Rictoria was traveling.

Anyone who sees Rictoria or who has information about where she might be is asked to call Lake City Police immediately at 386-752-4343, or call 911.