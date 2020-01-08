Local News
Police responding to shooting incident in Jacksonville's Duclay neighborhood
JSO said the incident happened in the 8000 block of Blanding Boulevard. Further details are expected to be released at 8:15 a.m.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident Saturday morning in Jacksonville's Duclay neighborhood.
