One injured in Northside shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting victim is expected to be OK after an incident on Jacksonville's Northside Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say the incident happened in the 11000 block of Hidden Haven Court around 5:30 p.m.
Police also received a call about a victim who had walked to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is expected to be OK, JSO says.
JSO believes both incidents are connected.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.