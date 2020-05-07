Man injured in drive-by shooting on the Eastside

Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Pippin Street. Further details are expected to be released at 2:45 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20s is expected to be OK after he was shot Sunday on Jacksonville's Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the man checked himself into a hospital with a single gunshot wound to his lower body. He told police he was walking in the 1100 block of Pippin Street when an unknown gold or tan vehicle drove by.

As the vehicle passed by, the victim told police a man fired multiple shots at the victim. Police said the vehicle may have had three people inside.