JSO: Man expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 5:17 p.m. they were dispatched to the 7000 block of Lincoln Circle West in reference to an incident.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man in his 20s with a single gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be OK, police say.