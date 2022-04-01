Suspect apprehended after shooting at driver, police

Police chased the subject and stopped him with a pit maneuver near Mandarin Road. He took off but was stopped by a K9.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of road rage in the Loretto area on Friday evening.

A driver was stopped at a red light around 4:52 p.m. when a suspect shot at him. His car was hit by at least one bullet.

The victim was not hurt during the incident. Police said he does not know the person who shot at him.

When police were investigating the scene around 5:27 p.m., the suspect drove by again and began shooting at the officers. The officers were not shot either.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is facing a charge of attempted murder on a police officer.

Police tape is visible at the scene, blocking off the area. The scene is near San Jose Boulevard, at the Taco Bell.