New details are emerging today about the days leading up to the murder of Navy Chief Petty Officer Andrea Washington. She was found dead in her Northside Jacksonville home just after midnight Monday.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report obtained by First Coast News, officers went to Washington's home the night of Sept. 2 in response to an incident the prior day.

Once there, officers interviewed Washington’s friend, who is a military police officer and what's known as a mandatory reporter -- meaning she is obligated to report suspected crimes.

The officer told JSO she was also concerned for Washington's safety.

Washington told police she was arguing with her boyfriend, Danny Beard. “All of a sudden, he pushed her down in the dining area and kicked her in the stomach,” the police report states. “She got up and retreated to her bedroom closet. Suspect Beard kicked open the bedroom door, then the closet door and pointed a silver handgun in her face. He then stated that he was going to kill her and left the house.”

The report says that Washington went to UF Health but had no significant injuries.

Officers were unable to find Beard at his listed address, which is his mother’s home. It's unclear if JSO ever interviewed Beard.

The police report is consistent with Washington’s narrative in a request for a protective order filed Sept. 4. A judge issued a temporary protective order on Sept. 5.

Beard and Washington were scheduled to appear in court Monday for the hearing on a permanent injunction.

That was also the day Washington was found dead. The case was dismissed for her “failure to appear.”

Beard was in court for the hearing.

Beard has not been identified as a suspect in Washington’s death, and it does not appear Beard was ever arrested for the aggravated assault reported on Sept. 2. The police report notes that officers met with the State Attorney’s Office Sept. 5 -- the same day Washington received her temporary protective order. The report says an Assistant State Attorney told police the State Attorney’s Office would contact them “when a decision was made” in the case.

First Coast News requested comment from the State Attorney’s Office about the timeline in the case, and whether was an arrest warrant was issued in the aggravated assault complaint against Beard.

Beard was previously arrested on an aggravated battery charge in 2001 in South Florida, but adjudication was withheld in the case.

