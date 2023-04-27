Police remove 'nuisance debris', Jacksonville community reacts to photos

JSO posted that their goal is to reduce "nuisance debris" from unhoused people and homeless camps in Downtown Jacksonville area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections staff and beat officers are conducting weekly "blight deployments", according to a Facebook post.

JSO posted that their goal is to reduce "nuisance debris" from unhoused people and homeless camps in Downtown Jacksonville area. These deployments will continue on a regular basis.

"These deployments play a significant role in public safety as highly blighted areas tend to attract criminal activity and can pose safety hazards for pedestrians", the post said. "These areas often become havens for drug use, illegal dumping, and other illicit activities."

The post was accompanied by 'before and after' photos of areas that JSO removed debris and belongings from. No homeless individuals can be seen in the pictures. The removed items in the photos appear to be clothes and bedding, primarily.

Community reaction

The post seems to have garnered strong reactions, some in support of the blight deployments while others took issue with the removal of unhoused people's belongings.

Many applauded JSO for their work.

"A great performance Zone1 and JSO Correction Staff👏" - Branham Peggy

"Thank you for caring. Maybe this could rub off a little on the panhandlers at the corners. They get a lot of money, but trashing the area with paper wrappers, empty water bottles and the such is definitely a blight." - Deb Ash

"Thanks JSO for your work and efforts. This city needs to step up a bit more and find ways of getting these people off of the streets. We can pour a billion dollars into downtown but people are not going to come downtown unless they feel safe and can walk from their cars, etc without being accosted." - Robert Earl Moore

"Thank you for your service" - Gary James

"Thank y’all so much God bless." - Dawn Annette Poling

However, plenty of commenters did not agree with JSO's methods - many pointing out police removed the few belongings the homeless had.

"Good job getting rid of the only place a person can call "home". Like this isn't the flex you think it is" - Ashley Giles

"What's the point if the homeless have nowhere to go? They are just going to set up somewhere else? Post that person in their own place holding some keys. That would be a better before and after photo." - Brookie McCormick

"'nuisance debris' Interesting way to describe the only belongings homeless individuals have." - Amanda Smith

"So do you just start dumping all their stuff into dumpsters or do you ask them to move along? What exactly are you guys doing on these walks?" - Justin Vargas

"You mean you guys took away the few things these people have? Tents, sleeping bags, clothes and possibly food? This is disgusting. Find them homes and jobs." - Jessica Martinez

First Coast News has reached out to JSO with questions about what is being done with the belongings.

The photos in the post were taken at 200 N. Washington Street, 400 E. Adams Street, 300 N. Main Street and 600 W. Ashley Street, according to JSO.