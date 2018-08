The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect believed to be connected to the murder of Celine Walker, a transgender woman found dead at a hotel back in February.

Murder Investigation - We believe the person in the composite has info on the murder of Devonne Walker (also known as Celine Walker) that occurred on 2/17/18 (Super Bowl Sunday).



Look familiar? Contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/ksCG4IDveG — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 17, 2018

Walker was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on Feb. 4 at 7:52 p.m. at the Extended Stay America in the 10020 block of Skinner Lake Drive. She was 36 years old.

