Police have released a photo of a man who they believe robbed a bank in the Mandarin area Thursday, as well as a photo of his get-away vehicle.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at 1:33 p.m., a bald man in his 40's wearing a black shirt and khaki pants walked into the Fifth Third Bank located at 11683 San Jose Blvd, police said.

RELATED: Police looking for man after bank robbery in Mandarin at Fifth Third Bank

The man then told the bank teller that he had a gun, according to police. He passed a note to the teller demanding money and again claimed he had a gun.

Police said no gun was ever displaced but the teller complied with the demands and gave the man an undisclosed amount of money.

The man fled the bank parking lot in a grey or silver Nissan Versa or Sentra northbound on San Jose Boulevard.

Police described the man as weighing around 240 pounds and being 6-feet.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office