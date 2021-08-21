Police release body cam video from St. Augustine trolley crash

In the video, you can see authorities working to treat people who were hurt during the accident.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — New police body camera video released Friday shows what happened in the minutes after a St. Augustine trolley rolled over last month.

The crash happened on July 17 between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. at Charlotte Street and St. Francis Street, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Crews on the scene said the trolley overturned while it was making a turn. The driver of the trolley, Gregory Robinson, 72, was attempting to make a left turn at the Oldest House when the last trolley car in line rolled on its side.

Passengers riding in the last car were ejected and some became pinned against the trolley car and the road, according to the crash report. After the car turned over, Robinson continued to drive forward, dragging the trolley car and its trapped passengers.

Once the trolley came to a stop, uninjured passengers were able to lift the trolley car off of the trapped passengers before first responders arrived on the scene.

Twelve people were injured in the crash, including one person who was flown to an Orange Park hospital. First responders took the other eleven to the hospital by ambulance. All of the injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

During the investigation, officers spoke with some passengers from the crash who stated that just before the trolley turned into the Oldest House, Robinson began telling a story. The passengers said Robinson mentioned his favorite ride at an amusement park was "The Whip" and then said, "I'm going to whip it."

Police said Robinson told the people in the last trolley car to "Hold on to your kids and belongings" after referencing the ride at the amusement park.

Based on the evidence, charges for reckless driving causing great bodily injury have been sent to the State Attorney's Office.