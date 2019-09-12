WARNING: This story contains video of a graphic nature

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a man was arrested and charged after deputies said he was seen on video abusing a dog. The video made the rounds on Facebook over the weekend and the sheriff's office was inundated with calls.

"The beaten dog has been in the care of our Animal Services Division for over a week now and was just adopted to a loving home," Suwannee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 24-year-old Dalton Fioravanti. Fioravanti faces a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

