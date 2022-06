JSO said the woman was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A witness said a car was 'riddled with bullets.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 70-year-old woman was shot on the Northwest side Monday morning, police said.

She has been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according the The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A police presence had been reported at 2139 W. 14th St. on the Northwest side.

A witness reported a car riddled with bullets.