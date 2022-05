Police units surrounding a red SUV in a neighborhood on Hillman Dr and Falcon St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed police presence at Ricker Rd and 103rd St on the Westside Tuesday.

Police units were seen surrounding a red SUV in a neighborhood on Hillman Dr and Falcon St.

A witness told First Coast News that the red SUV was shot up at least 16 times.