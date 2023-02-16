First Coast High School on lockdown, police at scene

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on scene at First Coast High School on Thursday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on scene at First Coast High School. The school is reportedly on lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to Councilman Darryl Willie.

Police are investigating after receiving an anonymous tip threatening a shooting, according to Duval County Public Schools. There is not an active shooter.

The school district says parents have been notified. No one is being allowed in or out of the school, at this time. Officials ask that parents do not come to the school to keep the roadways open. At 2 p.m., parents may come pick up their child.

Below are the messages that were sent to student's families by the school:

First Communication

Hello First Coast High School families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling. First, I want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Again, all students and staff are safe.

However, the school is on lockdown. It has been reported that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received an anonymous phone call threatening a shooting at the school. JSO and Duval County School Police are on campus investigating this report. I remind you that while the school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school, so please do not come to the school at this time. We will continue to keep you updated. Again, do not come to the school at this time and we will keep you updated. Thank you and I will call back if there is any additional information to share. Good-bye.

Second Communication

Hello First Coast families this is Duval County Public Schools calling with an update.

I want to reassure you again that all students and staff remain safe. Again, all students and staff remain safe.

In collaboration with law enforcement, we have conducted a thorough search of the school and reviewed security camera footage.

Nothing of concern or alarm has been discovered. However, in an abundance of caution, we are going to remain in a lockdown status and implement a controlled dismissal. We will also continue to have additional law enforcement personnel on campus.

We do ask, again, that you do not come to the campus at this time.

If you would like to come and pick up your child at dismissal time, which is 2 p.m., you may do so. While we will control students released to exit the building, we will follow normal traffic patterns for car lines and bus lines.

Again, please do not come to the campus now, but feel free to come at dismissal if you want to do so. We will follow normal traffic patterns and release students in a controlled manner. That means that the dismissal process will be slower and take more time than normal, so please be patient.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we take the steps necessary to keep our students and staff safe.